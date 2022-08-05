2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket

Read on www.abc6.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Fire heavily damages market in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland
A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.
State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire
NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:11 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic. Crews performed...
Parachutist from RI National Guard gets stuck in Exeter tree
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island National Guard said Monday a man attached to a parachute got stuck in a tree in Exeter. The man landed at about 12 p.m. in the tree on Glen Rock Road. General Andrew Chevalier said the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released,...
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
10-Month-Old Drowns in Bathtub in Providence
An infant drowned in a bathtub in Providence on Saturday, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 10 AM on Chad Brown Street. The victim was ten months old. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Police: Smithfield officer possibly exposed to fentanyl
Police arrested a Johnston man over the weekend after an officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl in Smithfield.
Thompson Conn. - Dozens of Firefighters spent hours attempting to quell a brush fire located deep in the Quaddick State Forest on Saturday evening. At approximately 4:48 pm on Saturday, August 6th, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center (QVEC) received reports of a large brush fire within the Quaddick State Park in the area of Baker Rd and Quaddick Town Farm Rd. When the first units arrived on the scene, they assessed there to be approximately 1.5 acres burning 2 miles into the woods with limited access to the location.
Police ID motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Providence
A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a crash on I-95 in Providence Saturday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Cranston man charged for shootings following early morning drive-by at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE – A 26-year-old Cranston man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a BB gun at the home and vehicle of the Burrillville man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Joshua Lataille was charged with discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, drive-by shootings and conspiracy, along with...
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant
An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
Two injured in Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after suffering burn injuries in a Woonsocket house fire. The woman is critical condition, according to police. Video from a nearby building shows this home on Water Street in Woonsocket go up in flames. A resident can be seen running out of the house.
