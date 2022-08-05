Read on www.wdadradio.com
Related
wdadradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
wdadradio.com
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Basket Raffle fundraiser for local cancer patient
A basket raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Saturday to help a local cancer patient. Robert Zvonik is in need of a liver transplant and monetary help for his cancer treatments. Family and friends gathered to raise funds at the Polish Club in Somerset in the form of a...
abc23.com
McCort Remembers Emma Thomson
One of the passengers involved in Wednesday’s crash involving Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was a Johnstown native and Graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. The Bishop McCort community is now remembering her. The Crusher community is remembering the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson, who was killed in a...
wdadradio.com
10TH TEDDY BEAR FUN RIDE A SUCCESS
It turned out to be a good day for a motorcycle ride as the 10th annual Teddy Bear Fun Ride was held. Around 120 people took part in the run that stretched over 100 miles for the first time. The ride started at Altman Fire Hall and wound its way through portions of Indiana County. Dave Crane with the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the organizers of the event, said that everything ran perfectly on Sunday.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COMMUNITY GARDEN TO CELEBRATE 10TH ANNIVERSARY TODAY
The Indiana Community Garden celebrates its 10th anniversary today with a festival to be held throughout the day. The garden in Mack Park will celebrate the occasion with a party starting at 1:00 PM. What started out as a small garden with community plots has grown into an area with several trees, a patio, a pollinator meadow and other areas that has served the community over the last 10 years. Marie Olson with the Community Garden said it started with her trying to find a way to volunteer after completing a master gardening class.
RELATED PEOPLE
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from UPMC St. Margaret, Shady Side Academy, Women's Business Network
Employees at UPMC St. Margaret gave a record-breaking $155,000 during July’s annual St. Margaret Foundation Employee Campaign to help fill in the gaps with hope for patients and employees in crisis at the hospital. “We didn’t know what to expect when we started the campaign,” said Foundation president Mary...
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PA Gov. Race: Tickets available for DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets are now available for a Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. According to Turning Point Action, the “United and Win Rally” will be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. The convention center is located at 1000 Fort […]
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Free dental, vision, hearing care available at David L. Lawrence Convention Center
PITTSBURGH — Free dental, vision, and hearing care for kids, adults, and seniors are available for two days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Event founders said that over two days, they will care for thousands of patients — no insurance or appointment is needed. Channel 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elliott Acres highlights equine therapy at annual horse show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many spent the day hanging out with some majestic horses, helping a local non-profit in the process.Elliott Acres in Butler held its annual horse show and fundraiser today.Elliot Acres is a therapeutic riding center that helps people with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities by taking care of and riding horses.The event ran through 5 PM this afternoon. Many saw what riders learned over the summer, as well as learned about the benefits of equine therapy.There was also a Chinese auction and refreshments and t-shirts for sale.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY COURT TO HAVE PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS TODAY
The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.
4th county adds to Pa. ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
Comments / 0