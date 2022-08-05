ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former print journalist Branson Wright’s reinvention as a documentary filmmaker is a lesson in perseverance: Justice B. Hill

By Justice B. Hill, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Rise Against is busy rocking through the ‘Nowhere Generation’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rise Against has made a lot of noise during the 20 years since its debut album, “The Unraveling,” was released. During that time the politically astute and socially conscious quartet from Chicago has released nine studio albums along with a number of EPs. Rooted in punk but with a riffy and melodically accessible sound, the group has worked on behalf of a progressive and populist agenda that’s included Amnesty International and the It Gets Better Project support LBGQ+ youth, climate change, animal rights, economic parity and more. In 2007 the band partnered with Vans for Rise Against Vegan shoes that were manufactured in worker-friendly factories.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland roots-rock band AJ & The Woods to release debut album ‘Stay Steady’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – AJ & The Woods have found new meaning in their debut full-length album “Stay Steady,” set to arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. Originally, the album was supposed to release in the summer or fall of 2020, but the pandemic pushed the Cleveland roots-rock band to delay. The theme of the project, found in the title – “stay steady” – became a kind of mantra for the band members during the ensuing months and years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

An act of kindness renewed faith in humanity

This is a grateful note of thanks to Bob Stemnock and his wife, Lisa, for finding my driver’s license that I had lost in a local park and returning it to my house. You have given me renewed faith in humanity. Your refusal to take any reward I offered to you, only proves what a stand up gentleman you are.
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland.com

Lakewood High School and West Shore Career-Tech culinary student finishes third in national competition

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- West Shore Career-Tech District Culinary Arts student Reagan Fishbaugh readily admits she’s a bit of a perfectionist. That trait recently came in handy when the teenager tested her culinary skills during a trip earlier this month to the West Coast, finishing third in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians send perennial hot dog race loser Mustard to the minor leagues

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a stunning move, the Cleveland Guardians sent hot dog mascot Mustard down to the minors amid a disappointing season. In a statement Monday, the team said Mustard will report to the Lake County Captains “to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level.” He’s expected to participate in his first race during a game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Classic Park in Eastlake on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Traveling to Cleveland for Browns game? 8 top-rated VRBO stays near FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading to Cleveland this fall for a Browns game? VRBOs are a great lodging option, especially when you stay near FirstEnergy Stadium. You can avoid hotel parking fees and leave your car at your VRBO. And you can walk or Uber to local nightlife and the game with no concern about drinking and driving or finding parking at downtown hotspots. Plus, on game day you can spend valuable time tailgating instead of navigating traffic around the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Filmmaker#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Mr. Watson is an uber-wealthy young man who made mistakes, paid a price

Mr. Lesmerises’ ranting about Deshaun Watson demonstrates a lynch-mob mentality. He can’t say what Mr. Watson is guilty of, only that “he did it”. Without condoning Mr. Watson’s behavior, civilized people need to think about what the accusations were and what they were not. None of his accusers said that he forced himself on them or threatened them. How can his behavior, no matter how rude, amount to “assault” in any criminal sense? If society adopted such a concept, then every man or woman on a date who suggested sexual activity would be a criminal. Every Tinder user would be assaulting someone.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy