Former print journalist Branson Wright’s reinvention as a documentary filmmaker is a lesson in perseverance: Justice B. Hill

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Rise Against is busy rocking through the ‘Nowhere Generation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rise Against has made a lot of noise during the 20 years since its debut album, “The Unraveling,” was released. During that time the politically astute and socially conscious quartet from Chicago has released nine studio albums along with a number of EPs. Rooted in punk but with a riffy and melodically accessible sound, the group has worked on behalf of a progressive and populist agenda that’s included Amnesty International and the It Gets Better Project support LBGQ+ youth, climate change, animal rights, economic parity and more. In 2007 the band partnered with Vans for Rise Against Vegan shoes that were manufactured in worker-friendly factories.
Cleveland roots-rock band AJ & The Woods to release debut album ‘Stay Steady’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – AJ & The Woods have found new meaning in their debut full-length album “Stay Steady,” set to arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. Originally, the album was supposed to release in the summer or fall of 2020, but the pandemic pushed the Cleveland roots-rock band to delay. The theme of the project, found in the title – “stay steady” – became a kind of mantra for the band members during the ensuing months and years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
An act of kindness renewed faith in humanity
This is a grateful note of thanks to Bob Stemnock and his wife, Lisa, for finding my driver’s license that I had lost in a local park and returning it to my house. You have given me renewed faith in humanity. Your refusal to take any reward I offered to you, only proves what a stand up gentleman you are.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Lakewood High School and West Shore Career-Tech culinary student finishes third in national competition
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- West Shore Career-Tech District Culinary Arts student Reagan Fishbaugh readily admits she’s a bit of a perfectionist. That trait recently came in handy when the teenager tested her culinary skills during a trip earlier this month to the West Coast, finishing third in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Cleveland Guardians send perennial hot dog race loser Mustard to the minor leagues
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a stunning move, the Cleveland Guardians sent hot dog mascot Mustard down to the minors amid a disappointing season. In a statement Monday, the team said Mustard will report to the Lake County Captains “to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level.” He’s expected to participate in his first race during a game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Classic Park in Eastlake on Tuesday.
Traveling to Cleveland for Browns game? 8 top-rated VRBO stays near FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading to Cleveland this fall for a Browns game? VRBOs are a great lodging option, especially when you stay near FirstEnergy Stadium. You can avoid hotel parking fees and leave your car at your VRBO. And you can walk or Uber to local nightlife and the game with no concern about drinking and driving or finding parking at downtown hotspots. Plus, on game day you can spend valuable time tailgating instead of navigating traffic around the stadium.
U-Haul truck strikes pedestrians at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two women and three men were injured on Sunday after an accident at the Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. as the festival was coming to an end at the Roberto Clemente...
What’s the Browns’ plan for Kareem Hunt? Scott Petrak, Brad Ward on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brad Ward...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
Glenville football 2022 preview: How far can talent take Tarblooders? — Camp tour
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Ted Ginn Sr. stood in front of his football players Saturday after a four-team scrimmage at Rocky River and told them they were not yet a team. The legendary coach worries that his team — with 11 players holding Division I scholarship offers, including Ohio State-commit Arvell Reese — could be distracted by that individual attention.
Weather, safety and travel: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ catches up with NWS Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When living as a full-time traveler, keeping up with the weather becomes a crucial part of day-to-day activities. For Jeff and Patti Kinzbach, the hosts of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, weather alerts keep them safe while they’re on the road. This week,...
Westlake’s Community West Foundation shines light on 2022 Illuminating Hope award
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation has announced the West Side Catholic Center as the recipient of the organization’s annual David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope award. A news release from Community West notes that the 2022 recipient has been offering help to the needy for 45 years.
Browns kicker Cade York lives up to the hype, Jakeem Grant Sr. wants more than just returns and, yes, there’s a punting battle: Special teams quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York lined up a 45-yard field goal at the end of practice on Sunday and booted the kick through the uprights. Cheers erupted from his teammates and he was lifted up on their shoulders. The made kick meant players were excused from meetings on...
What’s next for Kareem Hunt and the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk Podcast
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Sunday before a day off on Monday and Kareem Hunt participated in team drills. He had been sitting them out but participated in 11-on-11 today. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed the latest with Hunt on our...
Deshaun Mr. Watson is an uber-wealthy young man who made mistakes, paid a price
Mr. Lesmerises’ ranting about Deshaun Watson demonstrates a lynch-mob mentality. He can’t say what Mr. Watson is guilty of, only that “he did it”. Without condoning Mr. Watson’s behavior, civilized people need to think about what the accusations were and what they were not. None of his accusers said that he forced himself on them or threatened them. How can his behavior, no matter how rude, amount to “assault” in any criminal sense? If society adopted such a concept, then every man or woman on a date who suggested sexual activity would be a criminal. Every Tinder user would be assaulting someone.
Rocky River football 2022 preview: Johnny Bebie sets the edge, line sets the tone for Pirates — Camp tour
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A big senior class led Rocky River last year to a Great Lakes Conference championship and the OHSAA Division III regional finals, where they lost to eventual state semifinalist West Holmes. The accomplishments of that senior class aren’t lost on the Class of 2023 at...
