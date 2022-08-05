Former print journalist Branson Wright’s reinvention as a documentary filmmaker is a lesson in perseverance: Justice B. Hill

Mr. Lesmerises’ ranting about Deshaun Watson demonstrates a lynch-mob mentality. He can’t say what Mr. Watson is guilty of, only that “he did it”. Without condoning Mr. Watson’s behavior, civilized people need to think about what the accusations were and what they were not. None of his accusers said that he forced himself on them or threatened them. How can his behavior, no matter how rude, amount to “assault” in any criminal sense? If society adopted such a concept, then every man or woman on a date who suggested sexual activity would be a criminal. Every Tinder user would be assaulting someone.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO