ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What we can learn about abortion politics from Kansas' shocking rejection of new restrictions

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXEAC_0h5pZM8K00
Illustrated | Gettyimages

Kansas voters on Tuesday resoundingly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution.

The amendment's success would have allowed the Republican-dominated state Legislature to ban or severely limit abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. Its rejection, by a margin of 59 percent to 41 percent, shocked not just the amendment's supporters — who had expected to win in the reliably conservative state, in a primary with little else to draw Democrats to the polls — but also those working to defeat it.

What can Tuesday's vote in Kansas tell us about post-Roe abortion politics in the U.S. and how the fallout from the Supreme Court's decision might affect the 2022 midterms?

Republicans ignore the Kansas vote at their peril

"The Roe earthquake is real," David Siders, Adam Wren, and Zach Montellaro write at Politico. "It would have been a victory for Democrats and abortion rights activists if they'd even kept it close in Kansas," but instead they got a wipe-out. "And if the politics of Roe proved fraught for Republicans in Kansas," they add, "it's going to be even more treacherous for the GOP in swing-ier, more moderate swaths of the country."

This wasn't a narrow victory in terms of political geography, either. The turnout far exceeded expectations, and the measure went down to defeat not just in the more liberal urban areas but also in the suburbs and many rural counties — including 14 that backed former President Donald Trump in 2020. Voter registration soared after the Supreme Court struck down Roe, and 70 percent of those newly registered Kansas voters were women, according to Democratic voter-data analyst Tom Bonier.

A fifth of the people who voted on the referendum did not vote in the Democratic or Republican gubernatorial primaries, The Wall Street Journal notes, suggesting independents turned out just to vote against the referendum.

Democrats took the amendment's sound defeat as a positive sign that, in a year they face strong headwinds approaching the November election, the assault on abortion rights could motivate Democratic-leaning voters to flock to the polls. "The enthusiasm gap — which normally favors the party out of power — is now closing, and there was no greater example of that than in Kansas yesterday," Patrick Gaspard, CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, said Wednesday. "This could be a signal for what's to come."

Don't read too much into one election

The decisive rejection of the anti-abortion amendment in deep-red Kansas certainly shook up the midterm landscape, "galvanizing Democrats and underscoring for Republicans the risks of overreaching on one of the most emotionally charged matters in American politics," The New York Times reports. But "both Republicans and Democrats caution against conflating the results of an up-or-down ballot question with how Americans will vote in November."

The Kansas vote affirms the "near-universal consensus" by strategists from both parties "that Roe will likely help Democrats at the margins in November, energizing base Democrats and improving the party's standing with independents and suburban women," Politico's Siders, Wren, and Montellaro report, but in this "bleak midterm election landscape for Democrats," it "almost certainly won't be enough to keep Republicans from winning the House."

"Add in candidates and a much more robust conversation about lots of other issues, this single issue isn't going to drive the full national narrative that the Democrats are hoping for," Iowa GOP operative David Kochel tells the Times. But the Kansas vote does hold a warning for Republicans that "the base of the GOP is definitely ahead of where the voters are in wanting to restrict abortion."

This was a setback for abortion opponents, not a rout

"Yes, Kansas shocked the nation Tuesday night," and the "unexpectedly resounding no vote" was a "huge setback for a briefly triumphant conservative movement" still basking in the glow of Roe's demise, Joel Mathis writes in The Wichita Eagle. And sure, "Democrats nationwide are suddenly heartened after a gloomy year, ready to take the battle to their Republican counterparts in this fall's midterm elections," but "a word of caution: Tuesday's win for abortion rights probably won't matter for too long."

"If we've learned anything in 2022 about the pro-life movement in America — and in Kansas — it's that it never, ever gives up," Mathis writes. Abortion opponents "believe that abortion is literally murder," and "there is no reason to believe that pro-life activists in Kansas will simply accept the will of the voters — no matter how clearly expressed — and move on" after "one measly election."

"It took us 50 years to address Roe," agreed Kristi Hamrick with Students for Life of America, one of the national groups that campaigned for the Kansas amendment. "I think we have the time and the people on our side to keep the fight going."

The only winning way forward on abortion is down the middle

"Kansas voters — underestimated by shocked liberals across the country — stood against the erosion of personal freedom," Sarah Smarsh writes in the Times. That wasn't a surprise to "many red-state moderates and progressives, who live with excruciating awareness of the gulf between their decent communities and the far-right extremists gerrymandering, voter-suppressing, and dark-moneying their way into state and local office."

The results in Kansas "reveal that conservative politicians bent on controlling women and pregnant people with draconian abortion bans are out of step with their electorates, a majority of whom are capable of nuance often concealed by our two-party system," Smarsh argues. The only way we'll get sane abortion politics is by joining arms and working together, and "as we brace together for this post-Roe season, take heart: In the first battle, Kansas held the line."

"The message sent by voters in Kansas on Tuesday was loud and clear, and "let's hope Congress takes a cue and embeds access to abortion in federal law.," The Washington Post wrote in an editorial. Democrats tried to do that with a sweeping bill, but Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) blocked it in the Senate.

"Now, though, a bipartisan group of senators — led by Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — has introduced a more modest measure that would codify federal abortion protections formerly provided by Roe," the Post adds. It doesn't give either side everything it wants, but "we urge Democrats to get behind this bipartisan effort. And Republicans should ask themselves if they want to face voters in three months having opposed abortions rights that — as was demonstrated in Kansas — are strongly supported by most Americans."

Comments / 7

Vicky Graham
3d ago

My body, my choice! Roe should not have been overturned. We are now regressing to an artificial mideval puritanical theocracy where women are being made helpless to control their reproduction. constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Reply(1)
2
Vicky Graham
3d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Reply
2
Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well being and dignity. When the government controls that freedom for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reply
2
Related
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
KANSAS STATE
deseret.com

What does the abortion-rights victory in Kansas mean for other states?

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the justices sent the issue back to the states. This meant it was now up to state legislatures — and in some cases courts — to determine whether to protect or restrict abortion rights. Some entrepreneurial lawmakers prepared for this day: in 13 states, laws restricting the procedure activated the moment the gavel hit the wood. Many other states also had safety nets in place to keep it legal.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#American Politics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Legislature#The U S Supreme Court#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Gop
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

What the Kansas abortion result means for the country

CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
KANSAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy