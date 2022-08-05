ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Meek highlights no-bid $125K contract

NORWALK, Conn. — Bryan Meek, a Republican recently appointed to serve on the Common Council, would like the public to know about a $125,000 no-bid contract approved by his Democratic colleagues. “I’m writing my own story about the local press ignoring the recent no bid contract being awarded to...
Register Citizen

Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
Bristol Press

Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project

BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
mycitizensnews.com

Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Nancy on Norwalk

My Day: ONE-STOP SHOPPING for educational resources

On a warm, sunny spring day, Norwalk Public Schools (NPS) Family Center formally opened. Elementary students from Wolfpit Arts Magnet School sang the snappy “My Shot” from Broadway’s “Hamilton.” Dignitaries spoke. One teenager from Norwalk Next Steps, a community-based life and job skills development program for 18-22 year-old- students, stood before the crowd of 100 to sing “God Bless America.” There was a moment when she faltered. Softly, someone from the back of the audience joined in. Soon enough all were singing – a good metaphor for the Family Center, a place to support each child’s song.
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

