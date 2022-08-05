Read on www.nancyonnorwalk.com
Meek highlights no-bid $125K contract
NORWALK, Conn. — Bryan Meek, a Republican recently appointed to serve on the Common Council, would like the public to know about a $125,000 no-bid contract approved by his Democratic colleagues. “I’m writing my own story about the local press ignoring the recent no bid contract being awarded to...
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools names new assistant principal at Parkway; educator moving from post in Stamford
GREENWICH — The new assistant principal named at Parkway School is an educator who worked as a teacher leader for student support in the Stamford public schools. The appointment of Matthew Cerruto to the post at Parkway is effective immediately, Greenwich Superintendent Toni Jones announced Monday. Cerruto replaces Cindy...
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
Bridgeport residents furious with plan to change cul-de-sac
Bridgeport residents in the North End say they are furious with a plan to extend their cul-de-sac in both directions.
Register Citizen
Greenwich health department inspectors find numerous violations during inspections at restaurants
GREENWICH — Health inspectors found improperly labeled chemicals, flypaper hanging over a wash rack and improperly heated food items at a number of local restaurants during the second quarter of 2022, according to town records. In the 85 restaurants inspected by town officials in April, May and June, few...
City notes plans for $4.5M in parks funding, Stowers talks trash
NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not just the playgrounds that will be upgraded at Ludlow Park, the tennis courts will be resurfaced and the softball field will be repaired with new clay, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said Thursday. Duff met with Mayor Harry Rilling, members of...
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
mycitizensnews.com
Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
‘Back to School Shop’ outfits Stamford students for eighth year
The organization “Back to School Shop” is hosting their eighth annual pop-up store in Davenport Ridge Elementary School in preparation for the upcoming school year.
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Eyewitness News
If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
My Day: ONE-STOP SHOPPING for educational resources
On a warm, sunny spring day, Norwalk Public Schools (NPS) Family Center formally opened. Elementary students from Wolfpit Arts Magnet School sang the snappy “My Shot” from Broadway’s “Hamilton.” Dignitaries spoke. One teenager from Norwalk Next Steps, a community-based life and job skills development program for 18-22 year-old- students, stood before the crowd of 100 to sing “God Bless America.” There was a moment when she faltered. Softly, someone from the back of the audience joined in. Soon enough all were singing – a good metaphor for the Family Center, a place to support each child’s song.
