Pennsylvania State

Critics Call Water Quality Bill Moving Through Pa. Legislature a Back Door to Privatization

State College
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
State College

Pa.’s Largest Outdoor Agricultural Expo Returns with Ag Progress Days Set to Get Underway

Penn State’s annual Ag Progress Days returns for three days of activities, events and educational opportunities starting on Tuesday. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45 in Rock Springs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Ag Progress Days to Bring Heavy Traffic. Here’s What to Know

With Penn State’s Ag Progress Days expected to draw more than 45,000 visitors to Rock Springs this week, Ferguson Township police are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic and traffic pattern changes in the west end of the township during the event. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo...
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA

