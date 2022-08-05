Critics Call Water Quality Bill Moving Through Pa. Legislature a Back Door to Privatization

Read on www.statecollege.com
Pa.’s Largest Outdoor Agricultural Expo Returns with Ag Progress Days Set to Get Underway
Penn State’s annual Ag Progress Days returns for three days of activities, events and educational opportunities starting on Tuesday. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45 in Rock Springs.
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Ag Progress Days to Bring Heavy Traffic. Here’s What to Know
With Penn State’s Ag Progress Days expected to draw more than 45,000 visitors to Rock Springs this week, Ferguson Township police are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic and traffic pattern changes in the west end of the township during the event. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo...
