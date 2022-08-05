Critics Call Water Quality Bill Moving Through Pa. Legislature a Back Door to Privatization

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO