UPDATE: At least three dead, several others unaccounted for after Luzerne County fire

Read on www.wnep.com
Related
Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation
NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
Nescopeck neighbors still reeling after deadly fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A community continues to grieve the loss of ten people — including three children —after a house fire Friday in Luzerne County. We spoke with a neighbor of the family who says many in the neighborhood are still in shock after what happened. Sounds...
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m. Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. A fire marshal has been called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan borough. According to Berks County District...
Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County
The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
RELATED PEOPLE
Car crashes into West Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News crews were on the scene of a car crashing into a West Scranton home. Crews responded to a car crash in the 700 block of Parrott Street Monday afternoon. It was discovered that the car smashed into the front area of the house causing significant damage. Information on how […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
Times News
Walnutport man charged in Palmerton area shooting
A Walnutport man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. State police at Lehighton said troopers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. for a 911 call reporting shots being fired near the Rausch Haus Bar, located at 950 Delaware Ave., in Lower Towamensing Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walnutport police seek 3 in daytime catalytic converter theft
WALNUTPORT, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for three men who stole a catalytic converter from a car in someone's driveway in broad daylight. It happened on Sunday, July 31 just before 4:30 p.m., said Walnutport police. Three Black men pulled up to the home in a silver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
People
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
Three children and seven adults were killed as a blazing fire raged in a Pennsylvania home on Friday morning. A local firefighter is related to many of the victims. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a release that on 2:42 a.m. one of its officers arrived at a "house fire with entrapment" at a two story home in Nescopeck, a small town a little more than 100 miles from Philadelphia.
Woman caring for person with dementia steals $55K in gold coins from home, police say
A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles, of the 900 block of Geissinger Street,...
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
Ten Killed In Nescopeck Fire Identified
Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0