ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
POLITICS
WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina

This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
HOUSE RENT
The Post and Courier

Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes

Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Post and Courier

More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living

She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Bob Jones University
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC workers take on side hustles to pay bills as inflation spikes

Ryan Brantley is the epitome of a hard worker. He spends five days a week as an X-ray and lithotripsy technologist for urologists who work out of a local surgery center, Roper St. Francis Hospital and East Cooper Medical Center. He then heads home to work on not one but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Country
China
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy