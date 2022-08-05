Read on www.ksla.com
KSLA
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
KSLA
Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?. With Louisiana quarterbacks Arch Manning and Eli Holstein committed to Texas and Alabama respectively, LSU needs a QB in the class. The momentum to make Collins an...
KSLA
Penn St. transfer Noah Cain looks to help LSU rushing attack
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is hoping to be able to find a consistent rushing attack this season. It’s the last at-bat for senior running back John Emery, after missing all of last year because he was academically ineligible. Emery will perhaps be complimented well by newcomer Noah Cain.
KSLA
DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will be the next player to have the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers. Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6. Kelly said it is believed that Ojulari embodies what the No. 18 represents.
KSLA
Tiger Band to perform in PMAC ahead of football games
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU athletic department has announced several game day changes in a letter to football fans. One of the biggest changes involves the PMAC. The arena will open to fans five hours before evening games in Tiger Stadium. Tailgaters will have access to public restrooms and a welcome escape from outside heat.
