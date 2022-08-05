Read on www.tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Here’s Why Novavax Stock Dropped 32% in After-Hours Trading
Novavax lost almost a third of its value in after-hours trading. The company’s earnings report featured a loss in almost every way it could lose. A recovery now seems like a long shot, unless it can pull an unexpected miracle out of its sleeve. A few hours ago, Novavax...
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.
What Do TALK Stock’s Website Visit Trends Tell Investors?
Mental health solutions provider Talkspace has had more than its share of issues. However, ahead of its Q2 earnings release, its share prices are trending higher. Encouraging website visits in Q2 may have been a positive influence on Q2 performance. Increased website visits are a boon for online businesses. Investors...
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
Marathon Digital misses earnings expectations as production increase can’t offset falling bitcoin price. Marathon Digital (MARA) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$1.75, which significantly missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.07. In the past seven quarters, Marathon Digital has beat estimates only one time. The significant loss can be attributed to the fall of bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price, which led to a $127.6 million impairment charge, along with expenses related to the company’s exit from the Hardin, MT facility.
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Cybersecurity firm Avast’s share price jumped by 44% after the UK regulator approved its merger with rival firm NortonLifeLock in an $8 billion deal. Czech-based cybersecurity firm Avast (GB:AVST) and U.S.-based NortonLifeLock (Nasdaq:NLOK) have received the go-ahead for their merger which will see both companies combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $8.6 billion.
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
TipRanks Expands to China
Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
From finding the right fit to enhancing technological capabilities, a deal between CVS and Signify provides the companies exactly what they had been looking for. Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) intends to add Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a healthcare technology company, to its portfolio, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A deal, if reached, between the two healthcare companies would be a win-win situation for both.
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
In a #SendAKindWordToJimCramerToday post, CEO Adam Aron of theatre chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), tweeted out kind words about Jim Cramer. “I just had a very positive interview with none other than @jimcramer on CNBC,” Aron quoted. Cramer, who is the host of Mad Money on CNBC and the...
3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
The U.S. Senate finally passed the Democrats’ landmark climate, healthcare, and tax bill, also called the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill is expected to boost the prospects of companies in the U.S. renewable energy space. This article focuses on three companies—a residential solar panel company, a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell systems, and an EV charging technology solutions company.
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
Some positive news came out of the New York Federal Reserve as consumer inflation expectations fell in July. However, consumer sentiment in the real estate market worsened over the same time period, while Nvidia slashed its revenue outlook substantially. As a result, stocks finished the day relatively unchanged. Stocks Indices...
‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal
Defence group Qinetiq (GB:QQ) – the inspiration for ‘Q’ in James Bond – has bought U.S. cyber security group Avantus for £483 million. The buyout, by Qinetiq’s wholly-owned U.S. arm, reverses a recent trend of British defence firms such as the FTSE-250-listed Ultra being acquired by American buyers.
