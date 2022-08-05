Doctors stress importance of annual wellness exam before heading back to school

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO