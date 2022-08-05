The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.

PELLA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO