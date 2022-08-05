Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO