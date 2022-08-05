Read on www.waaytv.com
Related
WAAY-TV
Monday starts off a soggy workweek
North Alabama's unsettled weather pattern continues this week. For the rest of Monday, showers and storms will stay with us through dinnertime and start to dissipate, due to a lack of diurnal heating, in the late night hours. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. Scattered...
WAAY-TV
Country music legends Alabama donate $25K to Kentucky flood relief
Randy Owens and Teddy Gentry, both of Fort Payne and founding members of Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama, have donated $25,000 to help victims of the recent flooding in Kentucky. The donation came during a Saturday concert in Sharpsburg, KY,. The money goes to The Foundation for Appalachian...
WAAY-TV
Decatur father and son join cross-country walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes
A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and veterans. Lt. Col. Michael Snyder and his son Creighton Snyder caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend. Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000-mile journey...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
Comments / 0