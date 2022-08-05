ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Monday starts off a soggy workweek

North Alabama's unsettled weather pattern continues this week. For the rest of Monday, showers and storms will stay with us through dinnertime and start to dissipate, due to a lack of diurnal heating, in the late night hours. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. Scattered...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Country music legends Alabama donate $25K to Kentucky flood relief

Randy Owens and Teddy Gentry, both of Fort Payne and founding members of Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama, have donated $25,000 to help victims of the recent flooding in Kentucky. The donation came during a Saturday concert in Sharpsburg, KY,. The money goes to The Foundation for Appalachian...
KENTUCKY STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy