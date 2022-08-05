Zion Nelson rebuilding upper body strength off cleanup surgery, updates return timeline

Miami Hurricanes OT Zion Nelson

Everyone wants to know when starting Miami Hurricanes left tackle Zion Nelson will be back in action off cleanup surgery this offseason.

The answer?

Well, he’s not quite sure.

What he does know: He will be ready for the start of the season.

“I’m not exactly sure (when doctors will clear him),” Nelson said. “It’s based on how I’m feeling. I’m looking to get back out there as soon as possible.”

With Nelson out, John Campbell is handling the first team left tackle role.

But Nelson’s a guy Miami desperately needs out there to help make this the kind of offensive line Josh Gattis wants: A powerful, consistent unit that can help Miami get yards on the ground whenever needed.

“The offensive line looks to get aggressive anytime we can,” Nelson said. “That’s what we do in the trenches, get down and dirty.”

As for where he is in the rehab process, Nelson said, “At first it was building up the basic muscles back in my leg. Now we’re getting back working upper body and stuff again.”

Nelson started 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, seven games in 2020 and all 12 games this past season. So he has a wealth of experience. And he’s come a long way after arriving at UM as a 240-pounder, putting on almost 100 pounds.

He’s improved every year at UM, so there’s no reason to believe he won’t be even better in 2022 once he comes off injury. And he excelled last year with an 85.3 percent pass blocking grade and 65.0 run blocking grade (70 is considered very good). For reference, that 85.3 grade is the highest for any Cane offensive tackle in a season (since Pro Football Focus started keeping track) other than Ereck Flowers’ 90.0 in 2014.

Nelson says he’s excited about Josh Gattis’ offense that wants a powerful O line he can rely on to open holes for the run game.

“Everyone is doing great,” Nelson said. “It’s really everybody is focused on getting to work. That seems to be the big focus. I really like that. Everyone is goal-oriented. We’re taking it one day at a time.”

With training camp here, what’s Nelson take on the team’s mentality?

“Morale is good, everybody is ready to get to work,” Nelson said. “The culture is just get to work. That’s what we’ve been emphasizing. If we get to work the winning will come. Just take it one day at a time.”