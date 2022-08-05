ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

 3 days ago
Victoria Music
3d ago

I really don't see how you are able to keep track, I know in my county they are doing nothing to track the spread of the virus. I really think that your numbers are far lower than what is really going on.

John Doe
3d ago

agree, in my county at least 10 friends family had it in the last 30 days. all home tests, none reported to the county, i have seen no effort by health officials to tell people to report

insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14

The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
MADISON, IN
