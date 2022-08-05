On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.

