Aaron Reutzel Wins Knoxville 360 Nationals
It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Chase Randall was awarded Rookie of the Nationals for his 9th place finish and Cody Hansen was awarded the best appearing car. Tonight is the 11th Annual Capitani Classic where 65-70 410 cars are expected to race, plus the Pro Sprints will have a weekly show. Live coverage can be found on KNIA starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
Schuchart Outlasts Schatz For Capitani Classic Crown
Logan Schuchart had not had the season he was hoping for. Mired in 6th place in the World of Outlaws standings he made up for the frustration by holding off a hard charging Donny Schatz to take the 11th Annual Capitani Classic Sunday night at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Schuchart jumped out to the lead and led the first 16 laps but Schatz got by on lap 17 only to give it back to Schuchart on lap 18. The two battled for the rest of the way, but Schuchart nearly ran into disaster when Brady Bacon suddenly slowed coming out of turn two and Schuchart ran into the back of him. The caution came on due to Bacon’s inability to get back to the pits and Schuchart kept the lead by virtue of the yellow coming out. Schatz would mount a late charge but was unable to get by. Aaron Reutzel, coming off a 360 Nationals title finished 3rd. Schuchart told KNIA/KRLS Sports he had to adapt after Schatz made the first pass.
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Brian Brown Dominates NIght 2 Of The 360 Nationals
Brian Brown knows how to get around the Knoxville Raceway, and he proved that Friday night winning night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Brown blitzed the field, leading by as many as four seconds and was really never slowed by lapped traffic. He told KNIA/KRLS Sports, clean air was key and it was about time he qualified good at the 360 Nationals.
Pella Christian Hosting Basketball Tournament to End Summer
Ahead of classes and athletics returning, the Pella Christian basketball program is hosting an outdoor tournament to close out summer for the second consecutive year. Compete on the Concrete is open to all basketball players in 3rd grade or older for 3-on-3 competition on Saturday, August 20th. Registration is $40 per team with proceeds benefiting Eagles High School Basketball.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola Activities Look Back on Success of Past Year
Looking back on the 2021-22 year for Indianola activities, there were many highlights including postseason wins, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple state champions. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports at the high school level wins and losses are only a small part of success for the teams, and Indianola takes the “student” part of student athlete seriously, and he feels those who joined the activities programs this year held up their end and worked hard in the classroom to have the privilege of competing. The first official Indianola fall sports event begins on August 15th, as the Indianola boys golf team travels to Briarwood Golf Course in Ankeny in a nine-team meet.
Hawks Land Another Major 2023 Recruit, Brother of Current Player
Payton Sandfort came into Iowa as a freshman and contributed right away for the Hawkeyes during the 2021-2022 season. The Waukee, Iowa native averaged five points and 1.9 rebounds over 10.8 minutes a game in his 34 games played this year. He played a key role in the Big Ten...
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Central Homecoming Set for Oct. 7-9
Central College will welcome alumni, family and friends back to campus for Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 7-9. The Dutch football team will face Wartburg College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in its Homecoming matchup at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. Admission to the game is free. According to the D3football.com preseason poll, Central is ranked No. 14 nationally.
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Norwalk Booster Club golf event a huge success
The 2022 Norwalk Athletic Booster Club Golf Benefit will go down as the most successful fundraiser in the history of the event. Held Friday at the Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk, the outing featured a full registry of 36 teams and 144 golfers. According to first-year Norwalk Activities Director Josh Tobey, the event raised at least $22,000, which would be a new tournament record.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Final Night of 2022 National Balloon Classic Tonight
Tonight is the final night of the 2022 National Balloon Classic, wrapping up nine days of competition, balloon flights, shape inflates, and Nite Glow. Jason Brown will be on the TruBank Stage playing live music, balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the night will wrap up with the Fantastic Fireworks show.
