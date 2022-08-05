Good Morning CaneSport 8.5.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, today’s news is going to be big since it’s the OPENING PRACTICE OF FALL CAMP! We’ll have news later this morning and into the early afternoon on how things went and what players are talking about. So of course stay tuned for that.

To hold you over till then?

Well, this morning we’ve got your update with LT Zion Nelson, who won’t be out on Greentree working today as he’s coming off cleanup surgery. He updates his status.

This morning we also catch up with two key transfers, Daryl Porter, Jr. and Caleb Johnson, who are expected to start at CB and MLB, respectively. Their outlooks now that they are on board as Miami Hurricanes? Don’t miss that.

Plus this morning we take a closer look at key position drills with fall drills starting tomorrow, and we also take our best guess at what the defensive depth chart will look like.

From yesterday afternoon? We also had a ton of news. First up were interviews with Jaylan Knighton, TreVonte’ Citizen, Jacolby George, Jaleel Skinner and Al Blades. The freshman RB Citizen could have a big immediate role, and George hopes to step up as WR1 with Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo gone. Skinner should also factor in with a role given his skillset in Year 1. Plus Blades is looking for big things under Mario Cristobal in 2022. Don’t miss their thoughts.

And we had CaneSport On3 features looking at the biggest concern on defense with training camp almost here as well as a look at how the return of players who missed spring ball will affect things.

And stay tuned for all the news off the practice field!

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Daryl Porter, Jr. excited to be a Hurricane, ready to contribute: “I’m just glad to be back down here”

Caleb Johnson brings speed, physicality to middle of the Miami Hurricanes defense: “I’m ready to go, man”

Knighton could be Blake Corum do-everything type back in Gattis’ Miami offense: “There’s no focus on who starts”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Expectations … Posted by Dalew2009

I know @TheU doesn’t have high expectations or care about winning, but it certainly sounds like these coaches do. They seem to be very bullish on the roster and aren’t scared to express that openly in the media. Hopefully they are right!

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like the wide receivers room, we don’t have a leader just yet. This fall camp we’ll see. We’re all just ready to work.” Jacolby George

