click orlando

LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
City
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
click orlando

Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo. The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.
click orlando

Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
click orlando

💒Why this News 6 anchor became an ordained minister, officiates weddings

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise News 6 anchor Julie Broughton wears many hats: anchor, meteorologist, education reporter. “I’m always nervous before a wedding and people have a hard time believing that because I’m on TV every day,” Julie said. “This is their, hopefully, one chance they’re getting married and you want to make it memorable and special and you just don’t want to mess it up.”
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:

