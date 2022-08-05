Read on www.clickorlando.com
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
Another early start time for storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
Storms continue across Central Florida on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday’s forecast will be almost a carbon copy of Saturday’s weather. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s at our local beaches. Inland, they’ll reach the mid-90s. The heat index will reach 100 to 103 degrees for most communities. Rain and storms...
Tracking the tropics: Tropical wave to move across Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since the last tropical storm, Colin. Now we’re starting to see the potential for the next organized system after a quiet stretch of weather moved across the tropical Atlantic. The system will begin as a tropical wave moving...
‘You can find it all here:’ Orlando shop sells Central Florida-inspired pet accessories
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many pet parents love to get special collars and bandanas for their furry family members, but this Orlando-based pet accessory store offers designs specific to Central Florida. Monro Pets—a shop specializing in collars and leashes with cute, comfortable Central Florida designs—first got its start in July...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo. The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.
Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
Inflation Reduction Act could help Central Florida coastal communities prepare for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Senate’s Inflation Reduction Act passed over the weekend contains several climate provisions that could help some Central Florida coastal communities. The $750 billion package was passed on Sunday in Washington, and those who voted in favor of it touted its promise to create...
Videos Show Severe Thunderstorms At Disney World Made Guests' Vacation Everything But Magical
Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate. In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations. Videos from...
Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are continuing to fall, reaching prices last seen five months ago. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.79, the lowest daily average since March 4. Prices have dropped $1.10 from the record high of $4.89 set on June 13.
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
💒Why this News 6 anchor became an ordained minister, officiates weddings
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise News 6 anchor Julie Broughton wears many hats: anchor, meteorologist, education reporter. “I’m always nervous before a wedding and people have a hard time believing that because I’m on TV every day,” Julie said. “This is their, hopefully, one chance they’re getting married and you want to make it memorable and special and you just don’t want to mess it up.”
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re driving on a highway late at night, what scares you the most? The sudden headlights of a wrong-way driver staring straight at you?. Orlando has a dangerous track record of wrong-way driving. But most times, wrong-way driving in Orlando doesn’t end in a crash.
