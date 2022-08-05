Read on iflscience.com
Related
Save $86 on this wearable fan that cools you down anytime, anywhere
The weather, especially around the summer, is exponentially getting worse by the year. Due to rising global temperatures brought about by climate change, heat waves are becoming more common and lengthy. Summers aren’t as fun anymore, especially when going out will only make you feel like you’re getting fried like an egg.
This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
These 32 Posts Will Crack You Up If You Have A Heartbeat
Nope, you've never had an original experience.
dornob.com
The Latest in Smart Home Technology: Smart Curtains
Thanks to the magic of smart technology, we can now control and program things like vacuums, lights, and ovens just by pressing a button on our phones. One company has even created smart curtain rods in hopes of taking our homes one step closer to being fully automated. Originally coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Electronic kits under $25 – Start making your own electronics today
We’re surrounded by dozens of gadgets daily, yet many of us don’t know their inner workings. These mini electronics kits show you how to direct electricity, power your inventions and understand how electricity works in a practical setting. Beyond being a great learning experience and educational for kids (with proper supervision), they’re really fun to use. These are our favorites.
Comments / 0