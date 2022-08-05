Read on www.kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Indianola Activities Look Back on Success of Past Year
Looking back on the 2021-22 year for Indianola activities, there were many highlights including postseason wins, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple state champions. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports at the high school level wins and losses are only a small part of success for the teams, and Indianola takes the “student” part of student athlete seriously, and he feels those who joined the activities programs this year held up their end and worked hard in the classroom to have the privilege of competing. The first official Indianola fall sports event begins on August 15th, as the Indianola boys golf team travels to Briarwood Golf Course in Ankeny in a nine-team meet.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Reutzel Cashes In On 360 Nationals Championship
It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Reutzel said he was glad the race had no stoppages so he could get his rhythm going.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Back the Blue is Set for This Week
The Knoxville Police Reserves will be holding a raffle during the Knoxville Nationals. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer, is a reserve herself and says the raffle called “Back the Blue,” will be held this week. A portion of the funds from the raffle will help pay for...
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Knoxville Sports Teams Will Welcome Cardinal Into The SCC Beginning This Fall
When Knoxville Sports teams start their seasons this school year, a new team will appear on the schedules for many of the programs. Nearly two years ago, Cardinal was voted into the South Central Conference and the Comets will start play this fall. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports having Cardinal in the conference now makes scheduling easier and events like conference wrestling and track and field easier to score.
“Kick” to Play at Grand Theater Tuesday
The site of the Concert “Kick” scheduled for tomorrow has been moved from the Knoxville square from 1 to 3 p.m. inside to the Grand Theater from 1 to 3 p.m. “Kick” is a young Modern Rock Group from Panora. Fans say the group has a likable sound of radio-friendly Classic Rock. The move was made to beat the heat, into the air-conditioned comfort of the Grand Theatre.
Ruth R. Beals
Services for Ruth R. Beals, 87, of Chariton, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.
Schuchart Outlasts Schatz For Capitani Classic Crown
Logan Schuchart had not had the season he was hoping for. Mired in 6th place in the World of Outlaws standings he made up for the frustration by holding off a hard charging Donny Schatz to take the 11th Annual Capitani Classic Sunday night at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Schuchart jumped out to the lead and led the first 16 laps but Schatz got by on lap 17 only to give it back to Schuchart on lap 18. The two battled for the rest of the way, but Schuchart nearly ran into disaster when Brady Bacon suddenly slowed coming out of turn two and Schuchart ran into the back of him. The caution came on due to Bacon’s inability to get back to the pits and Schuchart kept the lead by virtue of the yellow coming out. Schatz would mount a late charge but was unable to get by. Aaron Reutzel, coming off a 360 Nationals title finished 3rd. Schuchart told KNIA/KRLS Sports he had to adapt after Schatz made the first pass.
Norwalk Booster Club golf event a huge success
The 2022 Norwalk Athletic Booster Club Golf Benefit will go down as the most successful fundraiser in the history of the event. Held Friday at the Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk, the outing featured a full registry of 36 teams and 144 golfers. According to first-year Norwalk Activities Director Josh Tobey, the event raised at least $22,000, which would be a new tournament record.
Pella Christian Announces New Leaders for PC Performance Program
The final few open coaching positions at Pella Christian for the 2022-2023 school year have been fill, as the Eagles have announced the new leaders of their PC Performance training program. Pella Christian Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst tells KRLS Sports that the Eagles will have three staff members working with athletes starting on Monday.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Police Department K-9 Program
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Acting Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about the K-9 Program being adopted by the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
