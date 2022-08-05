Why Biotech Disruptor Ginkgo Bioworks Is Well-Positioned for the Future

Read on www.fool.com
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
Motley Fool
Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 18% in July
The company didn't announce any notable market-moving news last month. But investors can expect material news after the market close on Monday, which is when Q2 results will be released.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years.
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Abiomed Rose 18.4% in July
Abiomed, focused on growth, is still down more than 18% this year. The company has seen triple-digit quarterly revenue growth over the past five years. The company's 2023 first-quarter revenue was up year over year and sequentially.
Motley Fool
Why MongoDB Stock Gained 20% In July
Falling long-term interest rates and easing recession fears gave the stock a lift. MongoDB's lack of profits and high valuation make it vulnerable to the macroeconomic environment. The business continues to deliver strong growth, especially Atlas, the cloud database product.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today
Strong commercial sales are helping Palantir reduce its dependence on government contracts. But profits could be harder to come by than management anticipated.
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Got Mashed on Monday
Novavax was one of the day's booby prize winners for Biggest Revenue Miss. The company also disappointed with its 2022 top-line guidance.
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many
Motley Fool
Why Investors Knocked Block Stock Down Today
Prognosticators are adjusting their evaluations of Block following last week's release of second-quarter earnings. You'd hardly know it from the downward price target adjustments, but Block actually beat analyst estimates for the period.
Motley Fool
Why Upstart Stock Was Climbing Today
Optimism about the after-hours earnings report seems to be lifting the stock today. Upstart has plunged more than 90% from its peak last year, potentially setting up a buying opportunity. Last week's strong jobs report helps the bull case as it cooled off fears of a recession.
Motley Fool
1 Blockbuster Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now
Axcelis Technologies grew its revenue by 50% in the second quarter of 2022. More impressively, its earnings per share jumped by 140%. Despite the strong showing, Axcelis stock still trades at a discount to the broader chip sector.
Motley Fool
BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BioNTech SE (BNTX -7.54%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD 2.85%) core business may
Motley Fool
Why Roku Was a Resilient Rock Star Stock Today
The streaming video tech company's shares rose despite a recommendation downgrade from an analyst. Prognosticators are cool on the company, to say the least, after it delivered disappointing second-quarter results.
Motley Fool
Why GlobalFoundries Rocketed Higher Today, Again
GlobalFoundries has been rising over the past few weeks as a key beneficiary of the CHIPS Act. On top of government subsidies, the company announced an extension and increase of its existing long-term production agreement with chip giant Qualcomm.
