High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Knoxville Sports Teams Will Welcome Cardinal Into The SCC Beginning This Fall
When Knoxville Sports teams start their seasons this school year, a new team will appear on the schedules for many of the programs. Nearly two years ago, Cardinal was voted into the South Central Conference and the Comets will start play this fall. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports having Cardinal in the conference now makes scheduling easier and events like conference wrestling and track and field easier to score.
Indianola Activities Look Back on Success of Past Year
Looking back on the 2021-22 year for Indianola activities, there were many highlights including postseason wins, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple state champions. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports at the high school level wins and losses are only a small part of success for the teams, and Indianola takes the “student” part of student athlete seriously, and he feels those who joined the activities programs this year held up their end and worked hard in the classroom to have the privilege of competing. The first official Indianola fall sports event begins on August 15th, as the Indianola boys golf team travels to Briarwood Golf Course in Ankeny in a nine-team meet.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Area Athletes Earn All-State Baseball Honors
Several KNIA/KRLS area athletes were recognized by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on their All-State teams. The following earned recognition among the state’s best players:. Ian Fisher, Norwalk, Pitcher – Class 4A 1st team. Brady Blake, Indianola, Utility – Class 4A 1st team. Beau Leisure,...
Pella Christian Hosting Basketball Tournament to End Summer
Ahead of classes and athletics returning, the Pella Christian basketball program is hosting an outdoor tournament to close out summer for the second consecutive year. Compete on the Concrete is open to all basketball players in 3rd grade or older for 3-on-3 competition on Saturday, August 20th. Registration is $40 per team with proceeds benefiting Eagles High School Basketball.
Pella Christian Announces New Leaders for PC Performance Program
The final few open coaching positions at Pella Christian for the 2022-2023 school year have been fill, as the Eagles have announced the new leaders of their PC Performance training program. Pella Christian Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst tells KRLS Sports that the Eagles will have three staff members working with athletes starting on Monday.
Aaron Reutzel Wins Knoxville 360 Nationals
It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Chase Randall was awarded Rookie of the Nationals for his 9th place finish and Cody Hansen was awarded the best appearing car. Tonight is the 11th Annual Capitani Classic where 65-70 410 cars are expected to race, plus the Pro Sprints will have a weekly show. Live coverage can be found on KNIA starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Central Homecoming Set for Oct. 7-9
Central College will welcome alumni, family and friends back to campus for Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 7-9. The Dutch football team will face Wartburg College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in its Homecoming matchup at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. Admission to the game is free. According to the D3football.com preseason poll, Central is ranked No. 14 nationally.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Photos: Old Settlers Days Rodeo in Maxwell
The Wright Company hosted a rodeo as part of Old Settlers Days in Maxwell, Iowa, on Saturday. Maxwell began hosting Old Settlers Days in the late 1800s and it has since become a tradition to hold the event in early August. The rodeo played host to several different events, including...
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Judkins Continuing Professional Baseball Career in Stockton
A former Pella baseball standout is still playing professionally. Grant Judkins is in his second full season with the Stockton Ports, the Oakland Athletics Single-A Affiliate. Judkins has struck out 61 batters in 58 ⅓ innings this summer, and had his best month as a professional in July, going 2-0 overall with a 0.92 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
Receiving Star Schminke Added to Central Football Staff
A key component in Central College’s record-setting 2021 football campaign is returning to the Dutch this fall, but as a member of the coaching staff. Tanner Schminke, who received first-team Division III All-American honors from the Associated Press and D3fooball.com as a wide receiver, is joining the staff as an assistant coach working with defensive ends.
