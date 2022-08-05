ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

Naples' Youth Haven, Paul Arsenault make a masterpiece with beauty on many levels

Even kids with sparkling white T-shirts were emerging relatively unscathed from their turns with semi-loaded paint trays, brushes and an emerging mural. They persevered with precision, daubing morning-sun yellows, heliotrope and wheat tones onto the side of Youth Haven's emergency receiving cottage. Paul Arsenault, on the other hand, looked as...
NAPLES, FL
globalmunchkins.com

15 of the Best Things To Do In Naples Florida

Just like other Florida beach cities, like Ft. Lauderdale,when visiting Naples Florida, the possibilities are endless due to all the fun kid-friendly activities. There are various interactive museums, water fun, parks, and more. Naples is one of the Sunshine State’s desirable vacation destinations. For those trying to find an...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land sells for $1 million

Del Prado Cape Development LLC purchased 5.09 acres at 2601 Del Prado Blvd. S. in Cape Coral from Del Prado Properties LLC for $1 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the seller, and Dario Peretti with Silver Developers LLC represented the buyer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples welcomes Cak’d vegan, gluten-free dough bar

Five years ago, Maria Trupiano found herself, her two sons, one being a newborn, and her dog escaping an abusive relationship from where she lived up north. After returning to her hometown of Naples to stay with family, Trupiano felt the need to start something as a process of healing from her experiences. That’s when Cak’d bakery was born.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Marco Island, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel

Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health

A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Readers Theater#Naples Zoo#Arts Center#Performing
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Fort Myers drive + camping + springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Fort Myers road trip 🌞 GA to Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Fort Myers!. Driving directly, it might take around 8.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Fort Myers. So, as a 9 hour drive, some people will say that it’s doable to drive from Atlanta to Fort Myers in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Fort Myers law firm names new chief operating officer

Ivy Rhinehart, who has held top financial leadership posts at several law firms, in Florida and nationally, has been named COO of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt P.A. Rhinehart, according to a statement, will oversee all aspects of business, administration and finance at the Fort Myers-based firm, one of the largest in Southwest Florida. Rhinehart has more than 30 years of experience in law firms, and most recently was CFO at GrayRobinson. Prior to GrayRobinson, Rhinehart was director of accounting at Fowler White Boggs, according to her LinkedIn profile.
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy