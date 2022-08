The first preseason poll for the 2022 College Football season is out, and Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 3. Trailing behind Alabama and Ohio State for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively, Georgia actually got the second most first-place votes behind the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 54 of the possible 66 first place votes with Georgia receiving six, Ohio State getting five and Texas landing one as well.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO