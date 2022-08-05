Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro officially named co-hosts of 'The View'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- ABC has officially announced that frequent guest co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be permanent panelists on The View for Season 26.

Former White House director of strategic communications Farah Griffin and Republican political strategist Navarro will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on the panel when the daytime talk show kicks off its new season in September.

"We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement Thursday.

"She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle," Teta added. "Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table. She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host."