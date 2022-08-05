ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Shark movie to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced a feature-length, animated adventure called Baby Shark's Big Movie! is set to premiere in late 2023.

"Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William," the streaming service said in a press release Thursday.

"When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

The preschool series, Baby Shark's Big Show!, premiered in 2021 across Nickelodeon branded channels and platforms. It was recently renewed for a second season.

The show has a voice cast led by Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood, Natasha Rothwell, Eric Edelstein, Debra Wilson and Patrick Warburton.

The franchise began in 2015 when the adorable animated and live-action music video "Pinkfong Baby Shark" premiered on YouTube, then went on to become a phenomenon as the world's first video to hit 10 billion views on the platform.

It remains the most-viewed clip in YouTube history.

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

