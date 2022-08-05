ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy to star in Netflix rom-com

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates and YouTube star Liza Koshy have joined the cast of a new, as-yet-untitled romantic comedy film for Netflix.

The ensemble will also include the previously announced Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

Living Out Loud and Freedom Writers filmmaker Richard LaGravenese is directing the movie from a screenplay he penned with Carrie Solomon.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," the streaming service said in a synopsis Thursday.

Bates is known for her roles in Richard Jewell, American Horror Story, The Office, Primary Colors, Titanic and Misery.

Koshy stars in the web comedy, Liza on Demand.

