Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady A has announced it is postponing its planned concert tour until next year.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard, but important decision to make," the musicians said in a statement Thursday.

"We are a band, but more importantly... we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Charles Kelley is the lead singer of the group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

Ticketholders will be contacted soon about their options regarding the changes in schedule, Lady A said.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

