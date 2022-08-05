ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Outlander' star Sam Heughan jokes that the upcoming prequel series 'better not be better than our show'

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Sam Heughan in 2022.

  • Sam Heughan joked the new "Outlander" prequel series "better not be better" than his show.
  • Heughan stars as rugged Scotsman Jamie Fraser on the Starz period drama.
  • He also told Insider that he "can't wait to see" the recently-confirmed prequel series.

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan weighed in on the recently-announced prequel series, "Blood of My Blood," during an interview with Insider earlier this year — and joked that while he's excited for the upcoming spinoff, it "better not be better" than the original.

"I knew it was in the works, I'm really excited for Diana [Gabaldon, author of the "Outlander" novels], and for everyone who stars as well," Heughan said.

At the time Insider spoke with Heughan in March, the prequel series was reported to be in the works but not officially confirmed to be in development. Starz announced on Thursday that the show, titled "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," will be moving forward at the network.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser on "Outlander" season 1.

Starz

Heughan, who has played Jamie Fraser on the steamy Starz series opposite Caitriona Balfe as his wife for all six seasons, also joked about whether he'd be cast in the new show, which will focus on the love story between Jamie's parents, Ellen and Brian Fraser.

"I wanna see that story myself and I'm like, 'Am I in this? Am I not in this? Do I have to play a young version of myself?'" Heughan said in March of the planned prequel.

"I can't wait to see it," the actor told Insider, jokingly adding: "It just better not be better than our show."

Per the press release from Starz, writing is already underway for "Blood of My Blood." "Outlander" showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts will also serve as showrunner and EP on the forthcoming show, and Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. A seventh season of "Outlander" is currently in production .

You can stream the both the upcoming "Outlander" prequel and the original hit series with a Starz subscription:

Read the original article on Insider

