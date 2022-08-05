ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indonesia FX reserves drop to $132.2 billion in July, central bank remains buoyant

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjIod_0h5pTkTk00

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves fell the most in a month since the start of the pandemic, Bank Indonesia (BI) data showed on Friday, as the central bank pledged to intervene in the foreign exchange market to ward off imported inflation.

Reserves dropped by $4.2 billion in July to $132.2 billion due to payments of public debt and the central bank’s currency intervention measures, BI said in a statement.

That was the biggest fall since March 2020, when reserves plummeted by $9.4 billion.

The reserve level was equal to imports for 6.2 months, above an international standard of 3 months, and was adequate to maintain Indonesia’s external and financial system stability, BI said. The level was the lowest since June 2020.

Reserve level may rise in the remainder of the year, a BI official said, with capital inflows returning to debt and equity markets and potential additional reserves coming from trade surpluses and government offshore bond issuance plans in the second half of 2022.

“Going forward, I see that FX reserves will be very secure,” Edi Susianto, BI’s head of monetary management department, told Reuters in a text message.

Governor Perry Warjiyo has said BI has been intervening in currency markets to manage the impact of the rupiah’s depreciation on domestic inflation, but he said it was not targeting any specific exchange rate level.

Indonesia’s inflation rose to 4.94% last month, the highest in seven years.

Like other emerging market currencies, the rupiah has weakened against the U.S. dollar amid global monetary tightening.

However, down more than 4% so far this year, it is among emerging Asia’s best performing currencies, as domestic dollar supply got a boost from high export earnings.

Asia FX reserves saw their biggest six-month decline in years in 2022’s first half, demonstrating policymakers’ determination to defend currencies facing pressured by a strong U.S. dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Indonesia#Jakarta#International Standard#Foreign Exchange Reserves#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Indonesia Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall on hawkish comments from Fed leaders

U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday, as investors cheered new economic data that shrugged off recession fears and continue to monitor geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. At around 4:00 pm ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.712% and the yield on the...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Africa strategy stresses China, Russia threats

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, stressing the region's importance, the threats posed by China and Russia, and vowing to extend defense cooperation with like-minded African countries.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy