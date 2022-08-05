ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes to India's Standing Deposit Facility Rate since April 2022

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. read more

The monetary policy committee raised the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) by 50 basis points to 5.40%.

The Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Marginal Standing Facility rate were also adjusted higher by the same margin.

The reverse repo rate remained unchanged at 3.35%.

Below is a timeline of changes to India's standing deposit facility rate since April 2022.

*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

5.15 05-08-2022

4.65 08-06-2022

4.15 04-05-2022

3.75 08-04-2022

Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

