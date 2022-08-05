ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

By Manya Seisay
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume

Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
ATLANTA, GA
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Smith apologists wonder if a DCEU return could kick off a comeback

For most actors, winning an Academy Award is deemed as the pinnacle of their careers, with peers and voting bodies alike determining their work to be the best of the best. In the case of Will Smith, though, it’s stating the obvious to say that his Best Actor victory was ever so slightly overshadowed by what went down at the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An all-time classic action comedy investigates the streaming Top 10

For a movie that suffered from its fair share of twists, turns, and setbacks during development, it’s fascinating to think how differently 1980s action cinema could have evolved if Beverly Hills Cop had turned out any other way than it did. Mickey Rourke was the first name offered the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Todd Phillips
Person
Tony Bennett
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ works through her issues in new 10-day countdown promo

The 10-day countdown has begun for the forthcoming Disney Plus Marvel show She-Hulk. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk was quick to remind fans of that fact with a brand-new promo, which also prominently featured Eli Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, the villain-turned-good-guy from the somewhat unfavorably-remembered early entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fidel Castro’s daughter weighs in on James Franco playing her father

The controversial casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro has been endorsed by none other than Castro’s daughter. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who was born to the Cuban revolutionary and his mistress in 1956 and is the subject of the film in which Franco is set to appear. Alina of Cuba was announced with little attention, until US-born Franco got the green light, for which he received a red light from members of Hollywood’s Latino community. Colombia-born actor John Leguizamo said, “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Film Star#Folie Deux 10 04 24
wegotthiscovered.com

Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic

Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up

Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ star was thrilled to turn the idea of Lucifer on its head

The Sandman, like every season of its sister Netflix series Lucifer barring the first, has swung hard out of the gate and never looked back. With captivating performances across the board, treats for fans old and new, and what is perhaps the single greatest episode of a fantasy drama series to date, The Sandman weaves together a masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series of the same name, once thought to be “unfilmable.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’

Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby boy with ex, Internet reacts accordingly

The ongoing Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson saga continues with the no-longer-together couple welcoming their second child into the world and providing their daughter True with a baby brother. Of course, people have things to say about this. For background, Kardashian and Thompson started dating around 2016 and had True about two...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease

The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

How did Marvel make Tatiana Maslany look 6’7 in ‘She-Hulk?’

Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series is set to release, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18, 2022. The series will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and she will be transforming into She-Hulk in the series. But Maslany is well under six feet tall, so how did the brain trust at Marvel manage to put an extra foot or so onto her for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is the mysterious woman Dream meets in Hell in ‘The Sandman?’

When Neil Gaiman was writing The Sandman comics in the 1990s, he played the long game and set up certain plotlines early into the series’ run that he only paid off much later down the line. The brand-new TV adaptation of the seminal source material, which just debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim and huge viewing figures, seems to be pulling a similar trick as its first season is full of unanswered questions that we’re left waiting for season two to solve.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy