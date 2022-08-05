Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says Matt Smith was a ‘gift of a scene partner’
This month, HBO will be inviting fans of Game of Thrones to enter the House of the Dragon to try and re-capture some of the franchise magic diminished with the original show’s final season. It features Matt Smith, and, for one co-star, he is a joy to work with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith apologists wonder if a DCEU return could kick off a comeback
For most actors, winning an Academy Award is deemed as the pinnacle of their careers, with peers and voting bodies alike determining their work to be the best of the best. In the case of Will Smith, though, it’s stating the obvious to say that his Best Actor victory was ever so slightly overshadowed by what went down at the Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-time classic action comedy investigates the streaming Top 10
For a movie that suffered from its fair share of twists, turns, and setbacks during development, it’s fascinating to think how differently 1980s action cinema could have evolved if Beverly Hills Cop had turned out any other way than it did. Mickey Rourke was the first name offered the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ works through her issues in new 10-day countdown promo
The 10-day countdown has begun for the forthcoming Disney Plus Marvel show She-Hulk. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk was quick to remind fans of that fact with a brand-new promo, which also prominently featured Eli Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, the villain-turned-good-guy from the somewhat unfavorably-remembered early entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fidel Castro’s daughter weighs in on James Franco playing her father
The controversial casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro has been endorsed by none other than Castro’s daughter. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who was born to the Cuban revolutionary and his mistress in 1956 and is the subject of the film in which Franco is set to appear. Alina of Cuba was announced with little attention, until US-born Franco got the green light, for which he received a red light from members of Hollywood’s Latino community. Colombia-born actor John Leguizamo said, “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up
Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ star was thrilled to turn the idea of Lucifer on its head
The Sandman, like every season of its sister Netflix series Lucifer barring the first, has swung hard out of the gate and never looked back. With captivating performances across the board, treats for fans old and new, and what is perhaps the single greatest episode of a fantasy drama series to date, The Sandman weaves together a masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series of the same name, once thought to be “unfilmable.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
wegotthiscovered.com
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby boy with ex, Internet reacts accordingly
The ongoing Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson saga continues with the no-longer-together couple welcoming their second child into the world and providing their daughter True with a baby brother. Of course, people have things to say about this. For background, Kardashian and Thompson started dating around 2016 and had True about two...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn’t keep up the love, reportedly break up
It’s time to pour one out for romance at its most pure. That’s right, everyone’s favorite bleach blonde Disney-esque couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, have allegedly stepped off of their magic carpet. Their whirlwind romance began when the pair met on the set of SNL, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease
The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jesse Ventura, 1987 ‘Predator’ veteran, praises ‘Prey’ as a ‘great, great film’
The Predator franchise is finally getting back on track thanks to Prey, the latest entry in the storied sci-fi franchise and, if critics and audiences alike are to be believed, far and away the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger flick that kicked off the hunt back in 1987.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Marvel make Tatiana Maslany look 6’7 in ‘She-Hulk?’
Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series is set to release, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18, 2022. The series will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and she will be transforming into She-Hulk in the series. But Maslany is well under six feet tall, so how did the brain trust at Marvel manage to put an extra foot or so onto her for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the mysterious woman Dream meets in Hell in ‘The Sandman?’
When Neil Gaiman was writing The Sandman comics in the 1990s, he played the long game and set up certain plotlines early into the series’ run that he only paid off much later down the line. The brand-new TV adaptation of the seminal source material, which just debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim and huge viewing figures, seems to be pulling a similar trick as its first season is full of unanswered questions that we’re left waiting for season two to solve.
Comments / 0