Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
Man arrested for DWI after running into building
Last night Ithaca Police Officers arrested a man for DWI after he ran his vehicle into a building in downtown Ithaca.
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Burglary, Drug and Harassment Cases Resolved in Broome Court
The Broome County District Attorney is announcing sentencing for three separate cases in Broome County Court. District Attorney Michael Korchak on Friday, August 5 issued a news release to announce the prison sentences for “gun, drug and domestic violence felons.”. 20-year-old Cory Nedley of Binghamton is expected to be...
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
Two Fentanyl arrests last week in Binghamton
According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
Cortland men face felony drug charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A larceny complaint leads to felony drug charges for two men in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tractor Supply on Route 13 where employees say they saw a man steal something and flee in a vehicle. Officers pulled a vehicle over shortly afterwards they say matched the description. During the traffic stop they allegedly found a large amount of packaged heroin and meth. 54-year-old Michael Rogers and 29-year-old Anthony Sigler, of Cortland, are each charged with two counts of felony drug possession.
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
Inmate requires 18 stitches after attack at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Correctional Facility inmate required numerous stitches on his face when he was attacked by a group of fellow inmates last week, and another inmate reportedly dumped urine and feces on a female officer, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said. NYSCOPBA said that on August 3, three […]
