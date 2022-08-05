Read on www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
SC innovation proposals accepted by NSF
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John tells us about some SC organizations that had concept outlines accepted into the National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines program. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as...
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
The Post and Courier
Columbia real estate market cooling off during the summer months, agents say
COLUMBIA — Columbia's red-hot market for homes has cooled off to a more sedate temperature this summer, according to local real estate agents. Overall, the market has made life more bearable for buyers, with houses available for more time on the market and the return of some negotiation room, said Olivia Cooley, who owns her own real estate firm in Irmo.
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Named One of Best Places to Work in SC
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year. This survey and...
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program
The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
Construction of distribution warehouse planned for site near I-20's Exit 22
The construction of a distribution warehouse is included in the plans for land that is under contract to be sold near Exit 22 on Interstate 20. There also will be commercial development on the roughly 17-acre site, said Mike McNeill, co-owner of the Coward & McNeill real estate firm, during an interview with the Aiken Standard recently.
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
Kershaw County's water waste rate study has changed how much residents will pay
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County completed a wastewater rate study in the 2022 fiscal year to evaluate the needs of its growing community. Now, residents in the area are starting to see the changes. One of those residents is Melissa Widder who received a letter in the mail...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Ranked Best Hospital in the Midlands by U.S. News & World Report
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is excited to announce it has been recognized the best hospital in the Columbia Metro area by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. The hospital is the only hospital in the Midlands that ranked regionally and was named the second best hospital in South Carolina.
wfxg.com
Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year
(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
coladaily.com
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
