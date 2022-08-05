ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sONK_0h5pRcLW00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded with the Greenville Police Department to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 14-year-old Neri Martinez Crispin, of Taylors.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

