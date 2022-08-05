ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Motte, SC

SC innovation proposals accepted by NSF

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John tells us about some SC organizations that had concept outlines accepted into the National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines program. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as...
