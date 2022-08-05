ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bear Attacks Jogger on Washington Trail Causing Multiple Injuries

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Norabug
3d ago

Sorry, not sorry! You're running through their territory! You should always carry bear mase! Tired of these animals being punished and killed!

brand ambassador
3d ago

another ignorant person jogging through bear country provoking the bears that live there

TSmith
3d ago

Being in Bear country without a BIG Firearm is a recipe for becoming bear scat.

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

