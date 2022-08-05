Bear Attacks Jogger on Washington Trail Causing Multiple Injuries

Read on www.newsweek.com
Norabug
3d ago
Sorry, not sorry! You're running through their territory! You should always carry bear mase! Tired of these animals being punished and killed!
10
brand ambassador
3d ago
another ignorant person jogging through bear country provoking the bears that live there
18
TSmith
3d ago
Being in Bear country without a BIG Firearm is a recipe for becoming bear scat.
10
