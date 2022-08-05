Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Elisabeth Hasselbeck 'The View' Return: 'Strange'

Ana Navarro is sticking around the table at “The View.” She has signed a multiyear deal to continue co-hosting the show, TheWrap has learned. Navarro, has been a guest co-host on the show since 2018, and has regularly been popping by as they search for someone to fill Meghan McCain’s seat, vacated last year. (That full-time spot went to Alyssa Farah Griffin). Navarro has often filled in when Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines or Sunny Hostin is out. Going forward, Navarro won’t be on the show daily, as she continues to live in Miami and will also continue contributing to CNN.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO