Celebrities

Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Elisabeth Hasselbeck 'The View' Return: 'Strange'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

Rosie, has "No Right," in the World. To call Anything, or Anyone Strange. I will leave it, right there.🤔🤨😐

Dottie Holden
3d ago

Rosie........you are washed up, go away..... Elizabeth has a happy great life..... however, you Rosie are a sad disturbed unhappy person.

The Greek
3d ago

Does Rosie have the same hairstylist as Kim Jung-Un

Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
The US Sun

The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
OK! Magazine

Is Whoopi Goldberg Leaving 'The View'? TV Star Drops Hint She Could Depart After Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Hired

Is Whoopi Goldberg leaving The View? The TV star dropped a major hint while chatting with the studio audience on Tuesday, July 26. During the Q&A with audience members, one fan asked the actress if she planned to release a clothing line one day. Goldberg shared that is not part of the plan, but she is launching a prosecco line, which will release around the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View’ Signs Ana Navarro to Multiyear Deal as Co-Host

Ana Navarro is sticking around the table at “The View.” She has signed a multiyear deal to continue co-hosting the show, TheWrap has learned. Navarro, has been a guest co-host on the show since 2018, and has regularly been popping by as they search for someone to fill Meghan McCain’s seat, vacated last year. (That full-time spot went to Alyssa Farah Griffin). Navarro has often filled in when Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines or Sunny Hostin is out. Going forward, Navarro won’t be on the show daily, as she continues to live in Miami and will also continue contributing to CNN.
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Newsweek

Newsweek

