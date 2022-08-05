Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival returns this weekend with vendors

The Hispanic Center of West Michigan is hosting their 44th Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food, beverages, goods, arts and crafts of all Latin American countries.

There will be food vendors, 12 mercado shops and interactive family activities along with performances from musicians and dancers from around the world including La Furia Del Ritmo based out of West Michigan and La Casetera based out of Mexico.

The festival goes from Friday until Sunday.

Friday hours: 5pm-12am

Saturday hours: 11am-5:30pm

Sunday hours: 11am-12am

