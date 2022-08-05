ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endorsement: Kerestes for 9th Circuit judge - by a hair

By Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Some endorsement decisions are difficult for all the right reasons. The open judge’s seat in Circuit 9, Group 9 is one of those happy occasions. The two candidates — Alison Kerestes, a veteran attorney with experience that cuts across a wide cross-section of legal practice, and Fay Olga Pappas, a fast-rising star in the Orange County legal community — are very different. But either would be an excellent choice for the seat. Voters can’t go wrong here.

We give the edge to Kerestes, for a few reasons. First, when she talks about the need for a circuit judge to be even-tempered, respectful and impartial, it’s easy to believe she has those qualities. “I think it’s the judge’s obligation to listen to what the parties have to say and make them feel heard, " she told the editorial board. “You might not be able to rule in their favor but you can at least provide them that opportunity to say what’s on their minds.” Supporters speak of her ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances without getting flustered, and overwhelmingly praise the dedication to justice she’s shown throughout her career.

One story stands out. In 2012, when she was still with the State Attorney’s Office, Kerestes prosecuted two men accused of kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. The case was complex; the two accused men spoke a Mexican dialect that required an interpreter to be flown in from Washington State at great expense. Eventually, both men agreed to plea bargains — one of them on the eve of his trial, after a jury had been chosen. It was a solid win.

But a few days later, a friend of the named victim reached out, saying the original story was a fabrication and that the men were innocent. Kerestes listened, and then investigated. In a monitored call, the accuser admitted to making up the story of the attack. Just like that, the case fell apart. In both men’s files are hastily handwritten motions to drop the charges — signed without hesitation by the prosecutor who put them away. “I couldn’t stand the fact that they would be in jail one more day than they had to be,” Kerestes said.

If more prosecutors showed that kind of integrity, Florida wouldn’t have such a crying need for a statewide conviction integrity unit. Even more notable: During her editorial board interview, Kerestes mentioned this case in the context of answering a question about non-English speakers in court — but didn’t boast about her own praiseworthy actions. A former colleague tipped us off.

We fear, however, that Kerestes’ quiet merit is being eclipsed by the bright light of her very worthy opponent. Normally, an attorney with only 10 years’ experience would stand little chance of winning a judgeship. But Pappas, who spent the last two years shadowing judges in addition to her law practice, has managed to leave a favorable impression on a broad cross-section of the 9th Circuit’s legal community — including former judges and nearly every past president of the Orange County Bar Association for the past 25-plus years. She’s amassed a considerable record of public service as well.

As a judge, we believe she’d be one of the more innovative jurists this circuit has seen. One appealing idea: Creating a “triage” court that would evaluate criminal defendants for referral to one of a number of problem-solving dockets that deal with addiction, veterans and mental health issues.

We have no doubt that Pappas will achieve her goal of becoming a judge — if not in this election, soon. And by now, you probably see why we say that voters can’t lose in this race.

It’s a razor-thin margin. But Kerestes’ experience, combined with her quiet passion for justice and commitment to run a courtroom with respect and efficiency, give her the edge.

About endorsements

We will be posting our endorsements in local races over the next few weeks. However, we urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and go to ocfelections.com to see who’s giving money to their campaigns. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, which consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Sentinel Columnist Scott Maxwell participates in interviews and deliberations. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .

