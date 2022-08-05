Things are getting a little better for Alibaba now, asset management firm says

Read on www.cnbc.com
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
SoftBank posted one of its biggest losses at its Vision Fund investment unit for its fiscal first quarter, as technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the...
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout
The conglomerate's operating earnings totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022, marking a 38.8% increase from a year ago. However, the company posted a $53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter. Warren Buffett again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity...
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
SoftBank posts a record $23.4 billion loss for the June quarter
SoftBank posted a record loss in its fiscal first quarter as pressure continued to mount on its Vision Fund investment unit. Rising interest rates have hammered technology stocks, which is primarily what SoftBank invests in. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Big bank battle royale, which is the financial favorite
Goldman is outperforming other banks, particularly JPMorgan. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings
Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Monday. Sethi also explains why he thinks earnings will propel markets forward and lays out where investors can find market opportunities. "Earnings are going to drive this market going forward now," Sethi tells CNBC.
Watch CNBC's full interview with New Fortress' Wes Edens
Watch CNBC's full interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu. Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings. Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022. watch now. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. watch now. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron,...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
U.S. stocks point to positive open following S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain
Wall Street is pointed toward a higher open on Monday following a mixed trading session on Friday. CNBC's Silvana Henao gives a rundown of what to know ahead of the trading day.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip to start the week as Nvidia warning puts brakes on market rally
Stocks struggled to hold their ground on Monday, following the S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain, as demand concerns for the semiconductor industry weighed on tech names. The S&P 500 slipped 0.12% to 4,140.06. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.10% to 12,644.46. The Dow held on to a gain of 29.07 points to close at 32,832.54.
Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street awaits more earnings, inflation data
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Monday night after Wall Street weighed the outlook for chip stocks, and looked ahead to more earnings results and inflation data that will determine the pace of future interest rate hikes. Dow Jones Industrial...
Novavax cuts 2022 revenue guidance in half, stock tanks in after-hours trading
Novavax cut its 2022 sales outlook by about 50% and now expects to generate $2 billion to $2.3 billion in revenue. Novavax previously forecast $4 billion to $5 billion in revenue. CEO Stanley Erck said Novavax does not expect any new sales in the U.S. market or from Covax, an...
Nvidia warns on second-quarter revenue, shares dip
Nvidia shares dipped Monday after the company released preliminary earnings that show early second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, well below its outlook of $8.1 billion. The company said the shortfall primarily reflects weaker-than-forecast gaming revenue. Nvidia shares dipped 8% on Monday morning after the company released preliminary earnings that show...
Cramer’s week ahead: Hot inflation numbers could push Fed to raise rates in August
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in August, before its next scheduled meeting in September, if this week's economic data shows that inflation isn't abating. "If I were Chairman Jay Powell … I'd be hard-pressed not to call a special Fed meeting...
Ex-JP Morgan CEO says highly successful people get outside their comfort zones: 'That's how you keep growing'
Your comfort zone, while obviously comfortable, can be limiting. The former CEO of one of the world's largest banks recommends leaving it. "You've got to get people out of their comfort zone. That's how you keep growing," Bill Harrison, who led JP Morgan Chase from its formation in 2000 to 2006, said on a recent episode of the "How Leaders Lead with David Novak" podcast, hosted by Yum Brands executive chairman David Novak.
Cramer's lightning round: Sunrun is too speculative for me
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it." Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive...
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
