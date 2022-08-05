ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallwood, VA

Salisbury man convicted of drug possession, distribution charges

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine following a one-day jury trial last week. The charges stem from a traffic stop on September 6, 2021. Officers with the Salisbury Police Department stopped a vehicle being operated by Evan Byrd, which led to the discovery of 47 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, a cell phone, and $1,580 in cash. A search of the cell phone revealed drug related text messages related to the sale and distribution of cocaine.
SALISBURY, MD
Road rage case continued to November

A case of “road rage” was continued for sentencing until November and the man who admitted to brandishing and recklessly handling a firearm in connection with the November 2020 incident was allowed to remain free on bond. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, of Mink Farm Road in Onancock, was...
ONANCOCK, VA
Violent crimes indicted by Accomack Grand Jury

Violent crimes were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury this week. Sixty-year-old Michael Richard Oplinger, of Mears Circle in Harborton, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding his wife, Seaneen Oplinger, who has since moved across the bay. The incident occurred April 20. Oplinger was arrested May 13. The woman complained the defendant broke and dislocated her shoulder after beating her with a pipe.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized at Wicomico Co. Home; 2 Arrested

A drug investigation in Wicomico County has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of quantities of fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and other items the Sheriff’s Office says were related to drug distribution. The fentanyl totaled nearly 97-grams. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Hallwood, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
LAUREL, DE
More spills plague Shore

Another set of spills hit Northampton County over the weekend. Several chicken gut spills in took place between Exmore all the way through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel between Friday night and Sunday morning. Spills were reported in Exmore, Cheriton, Cape Charles and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. VDOT personnel...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Charles, Virginia

Located 32 miles northeast of Norfolk, across the entrance to the Bay. Established in 1884 as a railroad town, connecting via ferry service to mainland Virginia. East-west streets are named after famous Virginians; north-south are named for fruits. What Makes It Unique. The origin story for Cape Charles story begins...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing

He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
LAUREL, DE
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 6, 2022

LF 1 -20 or 40ft storage container (or sea container) or 53ft trailer for storage, around Accomack and Northampton County. No need to deliver 757-709-8900. Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station Md. 443-614-8179. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Small Thunderstorm dumps 2+ inches of rain on central Accomack County Friday

Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon. The storm began in northern Accomack County but retrograded southwest into the affected area generating more than two inches of rain accompanied by heavy wind gusts and hail. There were now reports of tornadoes or water spouts. Intersections in the Onancock and Onley areas were flooded. There was a report of a residential structure fire in the Melfa area just after 5 p.m. There were also reports of streets being blocked by fallen tree limbs in Onancock and other areas. The storm abated within an hour leaving standing water and some tree debris scattered on lawns.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Blue Water Grill Closing

After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
MILLSBORO, DE

