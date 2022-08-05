Read on shoredailynews.com
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted of drug possession, distribution charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine following a one-day jury trial last week. The charges stem from a traffic stop on September 6, 2021. Officers with the Salisbury Police Department stopped a vehicle being operated by Evan Byrd, which led to the discovery of 47 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, a cell phone, and $1,580 in cash. A search of the cell phone revealed drug related text messages related to the sale and distribution of cocaine.
shoredailynews.com
Road rage case continued to November
A case of “road rage” was continued for sentencing until November and the man who admitted to brandishing and recklessly handling a firearm in connection with the November 2020 incident was allowed to remain free on bond. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, of Mink Farm Road in Onancock, was...
shoredailynews.com
Violent crimes indicted by Accomack Grand Jury
Violent crimes were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury this week. Sixty-year-old Michael Richard Oplinger, of Mears Circle in Harborton, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding his wife, Seaneen Oplinger, who has since moved across the bay. The incident occurred April 20. Oplinger was arrested May 13. The woman complained the defendant broke and dislocated her shoulder after beating her with a pipe.
WGMD Radio
Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized at Wicomico Co. Home; 2 Arrested
A drug investigation in Wicomico County has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of quantities of fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and other items the Sheriff’s Office says were related to drug distribution. The fentanyl totaled nearly 97-grams. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office,...
WBOC
Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
Police investigating weekend assault on Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.
shoredailynews.com
More spills plague Shore
Another set of spills hit Northampton County over the weekend. Several chicken gut spills in took place between Exmore all the way through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel between Friday night and Sunday morning. Spills were reported in Exmore, Cheriton, Cape Charles and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. VDOT personnel...
VDOT workers clean up series of chicken gut spills on Eastern Shore roads
Officials on the Eastern Shore have been dealing with a series of chicken gut spills on U.S. 13 since Saturday night.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Cape Charles, Virginia
Located 32 miles northeast of Norfolk, across the entrance to the Bay. Established in 1884 as a railroad town, connecting via ferry service to mainland Virginia. East-west streets are named after famous Virginians; north-south are named for fruits. What Makes It Unique. The origin story for Cape Charles story begins...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 6, 2022
LF 1 -20 or 40ft storage container (or sea container) or 53ft trailer for storage, around Accomack and Northampton County. No need to deliver 757-709-8900. Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station Md. 443-614-8179. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2...
shoredailynews.com
Small Thunderstorm dumps 2+ inches of rain on central Accomack County Friday
Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon. The storm began in northern Accomack County but retrograded southwest into the affected area generating more than two inches of rain accompanied by heavy wind gusts and hail. There were now reports of tornadoes or water spouts. Intersections in the Onancock and Onley areas were flooded. There was a report of a residential structure fire in the Melfa area just after 5 p.m. There were also reports of streets being blocked by fallen tree limbs in Onancock and other areas. The storm abated within an hour leaving standing water and some tree debris scattered on lawns.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
WMDT.com
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
WDEL 1150AM
Big inning stops Lower Sussex in Senior League Softball World Series championship
Lower Sussex's dreams of winning the Senior League Softball World Series were dashed when Waco, Texas scored 9 runs in the 6th inning of a 9-5 championship game win in Roxana Sunday night. The host team representing Sussex County led 3-0 going into the decisive sixth frame, thanks to Jaya...
