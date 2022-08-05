Alibaba will not grow if there's a slowdown in China, says strategist

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy
Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession. Brent crude futures ended the day at $96.65 for a gain of 1.8%. U.S....
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
China announces new round of military drills around Taiwan
China has announced a fresh round of military drills around Taiwan, signaling that Beijing would continue to maintain pressure on the self-ruled island's defenses. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
SoftBank posted one of its biggest losses at its Vision Fund investment unit for its fiscal first quarter, as technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the...
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Big bank battle royale, which is the financial favorite
Goldman is outperforming other banks, particularly JPMorgan. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
SoftBank posts a record $23.4 billion loss for the June quarter
SoftBank posted a record loss in its fiscal first quarter as pressure continued to mount on its Vision Fund investment unit. Rising interest rates have hammered technology stocks, which is primarily what SoftBank invests in. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead.The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that goes back generations. But if they complain, they, too, face the threat of death. This forest is the source of several key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths now reach into the lives of almost everyone on the planet, turning up...
Food prices fell sharply in July — but the respite may not last
Food prices dropped 8.6% in July from the previous month, particularly because of lower wheat and vegetable oil prices. Ukraine and Russia's U.N.-backed export agreement, better-than-expected crop harvests, a global economic slowdown, and the strong U.S. dollar are some reasons behind falling prices. But analysts have doubts over whether prices...
Inflation Reduction Act won't curb inflation 'over the short run,' says economist
Democratic lawmakers celebrated on Sunday as the Senate narrowly passed sweeping economic and climate change legislation following a 51-50 party-line vote. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, now heads to the House where it's expected to pass, and then likely on to President Joe Biden's desk for signing. Although...
Options Action: Watching the energy space
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in the energy and resource space. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed
A New York Fed survey showed that respondents in July expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years. That marks a big drop-off from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results from the June survey. Expectations for food...
Best offense is defense? This sophisticated market play helps investors protect themselves from dramatic lows
It's a class of exchange-traded funds designed to prevent your portfolio from hitting dramatic lows — but it may require a level of sophistication. The idea: Incorporate short-term levered plays including covered call and risk-reversal strategies in order to help investors customize their own defensive strategies similar to hedging.
CVS Health seeks to buy Signify Health, WSJ reports
CVS Health Corp is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. CVS Health Corp is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources.
Gold rises as dollar, yields pull back
Gold broke higher on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated, with focus on U.S. inflation numbers this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,783.31 per ounce by 9:58 a.m. ET, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold...
