ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Overnight fire destroys large home in Morristown

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJPY2_0h5pNY3I00

An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Morristown.

The home is located on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court.

There is no word of any injuries at this time, as well as the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of N.J. mansion fire

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to. 
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash

BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy