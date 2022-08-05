ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s big bill: Two GOP strategists on how to kill it

By Ryan Lizza
 3 days ago
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 1, 2022. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Updated: 08/05/2022 10:19 AM EDT

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will continue to host Democratic and Republican aides behind closed doors today (no press allowed) to scrub the reconciliation bill for potential violations of the Byrd Rule.

MacDonough broke the hearts of progressives on several occasions last year, including when she nixed the minimum wage from the Covid relief bill, which was passed using reconciliation, and rejected three different versions of immigration reform from the Democratic reconciliation bill that was eventually scrapped in December.

Republican budget nerds reviewing the latest reconciliation bill still believe they can knock out certain provisions. On Thursday, for the latest episode of the Playbook Deep Dive podcast, we sat down with two of the party’s leading experts on the process: Eric Ueland, who spent 25 years in the Senate, including as staff director of the Budget Committee, and lobbyist Greg D’Angelo, who spent nearly a decade on the committee. Both men were intimately involved with drafting language for reconciliation bills in the Trump years — including the successful effort to use reconciliation to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling and ending the individual mandate in Obamacare.

The fight over the individual mandate is instructive. MacDonough rejected the original GOP plan to repeal the legal requirement to have coverage, which she argued ran afoul of reconciliation rules because the policy effect of repeal outweighed any budgetary effect, one of the core tests of what’s allowed in a reconciliation bill. Democrats thought they had won the fight. But D’Angelo returned to MacDonough with a new idea: Rather than eliminating the mandate, what if they simply eliminated the tax penalty used to enforce it? MacDonough agreed that keeping the mandate on the books but dialing the penalty down to zero was within the rules. (Her guidance on the issue led to a heated exchange behind closed doors when Democratic staff learned of what they perceived as her reversal.)

In the current Byrd Bath debate, D’Angelo said he “would focus like a laser” on three policies.

1. The drug negotiation price setting program in the Democratic bill. The policy allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, which would bring costs down for beneficiaries. Pharmaceutical companies that do not comply with the negotiation requirement for Medicare for selected drugs would be subject to a 95 percent excise tax.

“It's a tax penalty that raises no federal revenue,” D’Angelo said. “I.E. has no budget effect, and it appears designed solely for the purpose and intent of altering behavior: forcing drug makers to the table. So I'd argue it's not budgetary.”

If MacDonough can be convinced that it's “merely incidental to the policy motive of forcing manufacturers to the table,” then she could strike it. (Democrats say they are confident the policy will survive any challenges.)

2. The repeal of the Trump administration’s drug rebate rule. “Questions are raised about whether it's appropriate to come in and in a single sentence, repeal a 300-page regulation, whole cloth,” D’Angelo said. “That's a huge policy element to it, despite the huge budgetary effect.”

3. Forcing rebates on drug makers that raise prices faster than inflation. “It has sweeping effects with huge costs that are huge policy changes,” he said.

In this GOP Byrd Bath dream scenario, each domino would bring the bill closer to collapse. Each of these three policies has savings of about $100 billion. “If you can knock out one of those or even a portion of those, you dramatically reduce the savings that are projected under this bill,” D’Angelo said. “And I think it complicates the deal that the majority appears to have struck.” (Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has insisted on $300 billion in deficit reduction.)

Ueland added: “If enough of these are knocked out or modified, then suddenly you're skirting the edge of not reducing the deficit.”

The timing: MacDonough’s rulings on the prescription drug provisions of the bill could come as early as today, per Burgess and Marianne.



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated how the drug negotiation price setting program works in the Democratic reconciliation bill. Pharmaceutical companies that do not comply with the negotiation requirement for Medicare for selected drugs would be subject to a 95 percent excise tax. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated the size of the savings presented by each of these three policies: It is about $100 billion.

Comments / 164

Guest
3d ago

We the people can’t even read the bill. The web site that allows citizens to read the inflation bill has been down for a week timed so you can’t read the bill. They democrat communist don’t what you to find out it hurts the middle class and will destroy the economy. They don’t want you to know Biden is planning to hire his own

Reply(14)
63
Eric Schweitzer
2d ago

From what I have seen so far the Democrats have failed at everything they touch Another 2 years of this regime and we will all be living on the side walks in tents

Reply(16)
49
mar nik
3d ago

they are all corrupt. they are supposed to represent us and instead they are representing themselves. term limits for all !

Reply
27
Related
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Affordable Care Act#Rebates#Kill It#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Democratic#Republican#The Budget Committee#Obamacare
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Calls Out GOP for Not Joining Pelosi on Taiwan Trip

Fox News host Gillian Turner on Wednesday called out Republicans for not joining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan—despite reportedly being invited—noting that their presence would have shown “solidarity.”Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan this week prompted quite a bit of saber-rattling from the Chinese government, which viewed the rare trip from a top-ranking U.S. official as a “major political provocation” to Beijing’s sovereignty.Additionally, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle brace for a surge in international tensions over the trip, some are upset with the White House for seemingly hanging the speaker out to dry.Yet,...
FOREIGN POLICY
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
