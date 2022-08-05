Read on wham1180.iheart.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
wskg.org
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
iheart.com
Arrest in Fatal Stabbing at House of Mercy
Rochester Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing attack at House of Mercy last night. 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with murder and attempted murder. 68-year-old Michael Nairy died at the scene from several stab wounds. A man in his 20s remains in the hospital, but is...
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
WHEC TV-10
Man wounded in shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?
In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
13 WHAM
Second arrest made in fatal mass shooting on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made a second arrest in connection to the mass shooting that killed one person and injured three others on North Clinton Avenue in early July. Police say Joshua Williams, 28, was identified as a suspect and was arrested on August 4 in North...
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
Rochester man shot on Lime Street and Saxton Street
Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
spectrumlocalnews.com
House of Mercy closed until further notice after deadly stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The House of Mercy says it is working to find shelter for dozens of people who were displaced after police say a man was stabbed to death there over the weekend. The Rochester Police Department says it received multiple calls to the location for a report...
spectrumlocalnews.com
School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions
HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
Counseling groups for drug addicts notice spike in overdoses due to heatwaves
Directions on how to use the Narcan are listed on the box it comes in. The State of New York also has overdose immunity laws to protect Good Samaritan’s stepping in to help drug users in distress.
WNYT
Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil
The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
A man has been charged with a DWI after he drove a pickup truck through a Scottsville residence early Monday morning, entering through the living room and exiting out the other side of the home.
