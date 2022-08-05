ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in Fatal Stabbing at House of Mercy

Rochester Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing attack at House of Mercy last night. 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with murder and attempted murder. 68-year-old Michael Nairy died at the scene from several stab wounds. A man in his 20s remains in the hospital, but is...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Civil Service Test needs applicants

The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man wounded in shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?

In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Second arrest made in fatal mass shooting on North Clinton Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made a second arrest in connection to the mass shooting that killed one person and injured three others on North Clinton Avenue in early July. Police say Joshua Williams, 28, was identified as a suspect and was arrested on August 4 in North...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

House of Mercy closed until further notice after deadly stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The House of Mercy says it is working to find shelter for dozens of people who were displaced after police say a man was stabbed to death there over the weekend. The Rochester Police Department says it received multiple calls to the location for a report...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions

HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
HILTON, NY
WNYT

Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil

The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
ROCHESTER, NY

