Youngstown, OH

MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day

By Abigail Cloutier
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)’s first free Community Health Day on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health originally approached them about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but the project bloomed with vendors for mental and physical health services, booths for back-to-school healthy habits and a mobile market. There was also a mobile library.

Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard

MYCAP’s community services manager Cirell Howard said they wanted to hold the event right before kids headed back to the classroom.

“Encouraging the children in the community to get vaccinated as our most vulnerable going back to school. So we decided let’s make it a community health fair.” Howard said.

They also gave away free school supplies.

MYCAP plans to hold another Community Health Day in the future.

WKBN

Child vaccine clinic in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning and 1 p.m. to 3 […]
WKBN

Valley sees impact from teacher shortage

The country is experiencing a teacher shortage, and some think the demand for teachers will continue increasing. Several schools in the Valley are staffed for this coming school year but they're worried about filling other positions.
STRUTHERS, OH
WKBN

Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon

From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately -- something you'd expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now -- 119 years later -- the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
SHARON, PA
