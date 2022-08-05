MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)’s first free Community Health Day on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health originally approached them about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but the project bloomed with vendors for mental and physical health services, booths for back-to-school healthy habits and a mobile market. There was also a mobile library.

MYCAP’s community services manager Cirell Howard said they wanted to hold the event right before kids headed back to the classroom.

“Encouraging the children in the community to get vaccinated as our most vulnerable going back to school. So we decided let’s make it a community health fair.” Howard said.

They also gave away free school supplies.

MYCAP plans to hold another Community Health Day in the future.

