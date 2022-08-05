ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Showers exit early, humidity drops this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress to the southeast and may still generate a few showers through mid-morning. You’ll notice a big decrease in humidity later today and it should feel pretty nice this afternoon as highs stay in the 70s. Due to recent rainfall this weekend, some fog may form late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog in the area should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with a sunny sky. The week itself looks pretty dry, though we’ll have to see if a weak front on Friday might be able to generate something. The weekend still looks like a time to watch for some rainfall again as well. Have a good week!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa State
Waterloo, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa City, IA
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
WATERLOO, IA
#First Alert#Cedar Rapids Police
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
MARION, IA
Marion residents invited to meet fire chief candidates

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, residents in the Marion Fire District are invited to a public reception to meet the finalists interviewing to be Marion’s next fire chief. Four candidates are vying for the spot to lead the department of more than 50 employees. The position...
MARION, IA
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations

WATERLOO, IA
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran

WILLIAMSBURG, IA

