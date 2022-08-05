Read on www.kcrg.com
Showers exit early, humidity drops this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress to the southeast and may still generate a few showers through mid-morning. You’ll notice a big decrease in humidity later today and it should feel pretty nice this afternoon as highs stay in the 70s. Due to recent rainfall this weekend, some fog may form late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog in the area should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with a sunny sky. The week itself looks pretty dry, though we’ll have to see if a weak front on Friday might be able to generate something. The weekend still looks like a time to watch for some rainfall again as well. Have a good week!
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week. The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it will focus on the August 2020 derecho. Camp Noah is free and runs through Friday...
Cedar Rapids staggers public pool closures as end of season approaches
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is taking a staggered approach to closing its public pools, as the new school year is fast-approaching. Ellis Pool and Jones Pool are already closed for the season. Both pools closed on August 7. The Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will be closed on...
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.
Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
Marion residents invited to meet fire chief candidates
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, residents in the Marion Fire District are invited to a public reception to meet the finalists interviewing to be Marion’s next fire chief. Four candidates are vying for the spot to lead the department of more than 50 employees. The position...
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will mark the the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. This will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state. “Throughout my baseball career,...
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran
