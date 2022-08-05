ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 4

Robert Hutson
3d ago

Easy fix...put him.om supervised probation for 20 years. Then make him pay back each investor three times what he stole from them. This should take many years before he is able to get our front full supervision and keep him in the poor house in the interim. Any violation if these terms and he goes to prison for 50 years. This would be a good example and seriously deter any other who might have ideas of this type or any other illegal financial scheme.

Reply(2)
10
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue

A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot and conspiring to distribute fentanyl

A man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Monday to a murder-for-hire charge and a drug conspiracy charge and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed. Kevin Cunningham, 36, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to the murder-for-hire charge. He pleaded guilty later in the day in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grapevine, TX
Fenton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Nevada State
City
Fenton, MO
State
Missouri State
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Nevada, MO
City
Nevada, TX
Grapevine, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kbia.org

Afro-Latinidad: Something Missouri is still learning

Let's start off with the big question. So when somebody asks you, and I'm sure you've gotten it, because even I've gotten it when they're like, ‘So like, what are you?’ First of all, what is your response when people ask you that?. Brown:. It's such a funny...
MISSOURI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Investors#Fraud#Pace Solutions
94.3 Lite FM

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri

Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Annual child well-being report ranks Missouri 27th among states

Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression – that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
MISSOURI STATE
KTVL

Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
EUGENE, OR
5 On Your Side

Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Illinois Man Admits To Depositing Worthless Checks in $157K Scheme

The man — 32-year-old Clarence Wigfall Junior — admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks into dozens of customer accounts at Commerce Bank four years ago. He obtained debit card and checking account information from Commerce Bank customers on Facebook in exchange for cash. He is scheduled to...
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man who robbed two cell phone stores at gunpoint sentenced to more than 16 years in prison

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who robbed two cell phone stores in 2019 to 16 years and eight months in prison. Deangelo Winston, 43, of Jennings, has also become notorious in local jails for misconduct, attacking inmates and guards, making improvised weapons, throwing urine and feces, and damaging property, according to court testimony during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy